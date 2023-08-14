Refurbishing a 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2012: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re looking for an affordable option for mobile work, older MacBook Pros can still be a viable choice. In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the process of refurbishing a 2012 MacBook Pro 13-inch.

First, let’s identify the specific model we’ll be focusing on: the MacBook Pro Core i7 2.9 GHz Mid-2012 model with Apple identifiers MD102LL/A – MacBookPro9,2 – A1278 – 2554. These can often be found on eBay for around $300, making them a budget-friendly option.

While these models may not have all the capabilities of modern Macs, they can still be useful for many tasks, especially considering the low cost.

To get started, here’s a list of items you’ll need:

1. Small screwdriver and Torx toolkit

2. Soft surface, such as a bath or beach town, or a large soldering mat

3. X-Acto hobby knife

4. 1/4-inch wide Kapton tape for electronics

5. Pair of tweezers

6. Bright light source

7. Can of compressed air or an air compressor

Before we proceed, it’s worth noting that older computers can be delicate, and the plastic materials may degrade over time. Proceed with caution.

Step 1: Remove the rear cover. Use a tiny screw bit and a screwdriver to remove the ten rear cover screws. Lay the computer face down on a soft surface and place the cover aside.

Step 2: Remove the hard drive. Locate the 2.5-inch hard drive in the lower-left corner of the computer. Remove the two small black screws holding the drive in place and carefully disconnect the cable from the left side. Use compressed air to remove any dust and dirt, and transfer the screws from the old drive to the new SSD drive.

Step 3: Remove the fan. Unscrew the three screws at the top of the fan, making sure not to confuse them with the motherboard screws. Disconnect the fan cable connector and clean the fan using compressed air and a small amount of isopropyl alcohol if necessary.

Step 4: Disconnect all motherboard cables. Take great care in removing the eleven motherboard cables, paying attention to the small folding latches and tiny flat ribbon cables. Use a magnifier if needed.

By following these steps, you can refurbish a 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2012 and bring it up to date for your mobile work needs. Remember to proceed with caution and take your time to ensure a successful refurbishment.