How to Recruit Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Halsin is a popular character in Baldur’s Gate 3 due to his ability to transform into a bear. Additionally, the fact that players can have a romantic relationship with him while he’s in bear form adds to his popularity. However, recruiting Halsin to your party requires some effort.

In Act 1, you will first hear about Halsin, the First Druid, at the Emerald Grove. The Druids will request your help in finding their leader. Make your way to the Goblin Camp and locate the Shattered Sanctum. In a small prison there, you will find Halsin in the form of a bear. Help the bear defeat the Goblins, and it will reveal itself as Halsin.

Halsin will ask you to kill the three True Soul leaders of the Goblin Camp. Complete this quest and return to the Emerald Grove. With his people safe, Halsin will agree to join your journey to Moonrise Tower.

However, Halsin will only be available in your camp and will occasionally provide advice. Proceed through the main campaign until you reach The Last Light Inn in the Shadow-cursed Lands.

At this point, go back to your camp and talk to Halsin. He will tell you about Thaniel, a Tiefling responsible for the curse in the Shadow-cursed Land. Head to the Last Light Inn and speak to a man named Art Cullagh who will mention Thaniel. Return to Halsin and bring him to see Art.

During the conversation with Art, you will learn that he needs a personal item to wake him up. Return to the Last Light Inn and talk to Art again with Halsin’s assistance. Read Art’s last orders letter, and a quest marker near Moonrise Towers will appear. Make your way to the location.

Near the Road to Baldur’s Gate Waypoint, you will find the House of Healing and the connected cemetery. Inside, you will meet Malus Thorm, an undead boss and a “surgeon.” Engage in combat with Thorm and his assistants, defeat them, and loot Thorm’s body for a Battered Lute.

Return to Art at Last Light with the lute, and the quest will be completed.