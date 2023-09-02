How to Quickly Equip and Switch Weapons in Starfield

Starfield, a popular space exploration game in 2023, is known for its satisfying gunplay mechanics. However, one aspect that the game lacks guidance on is how to efficiently switch weapons. If you’re struggling with this, we’re here to help. Here are two methods you can use to quickly equip and switch weapons in Starfield.

Method 1: Quick Swap Weapons Using Your Starfield Inventory

One way to switch weapons in Starfield is by using your inventory. Here’s how:

While in the main game, press “I” on your keyboard or the “Menu” button on your controller to open the inventory. If you’re using a controller, select the inventory option on the open screen. Click on the weapons tab to view all the weapons in your possession. Hover over the weapon you want to equip and click on it to select it. A confirmation marker will appear on the top left side of the weapon. The selected weapon will now be stowed on your Starfield character’s back.

Although this method is straightforward, it can become tedious when repeated frequently.

Method 2: Quick Equip and Switch Using the Weapon Wheel

Starfield actually has a weapon wheel that you can use for quick equipping and switching. Follow these steps:

Open the inventory by pressing “I” on your keyboard or the “Menu” button on your controller. Click on the weapons tab to open the weapon menu. Select the weapon you want to add to your weapon wheel and press “B” on your keyboard or “A” on your controller. The weapon wheel will open, showing empty slots. Click on a slot to place the weapon and confirm your choice. Press “Q” on your keyboard or use the corresponding number keys to switch through weapons. Controller users can use the D-pad and direction buttons to open the quick switch wheel.

As of now, these are the only methods available to quickly switch weapons in Starfield. However, it’s possible that future updates may introduce additional methods. In the meantime, you can rely on this guide for efficient weapon switching during combat in Starfield.

