Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global Day 2 – Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global Day 2 is set to feature a range of activities for trainers to enjoy. The event, running from August 26th to August 27th, allows Trainers worldwide to participate.

Day 2 of the event will focus on Mega Rayquaza. Trainers will have the opportunity to complete an event-exclusive Special Research quest and potentially Mega-Evolve their own Rayquaza.

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will take place from 10AM to 6PM local time on Sunday, August 27th. Trainers have eight hours to enjoy the event’s features.

To prepare for Day 2, trainers should plan ahead. Choose a location with many Gyms and trainers to increase the chances of encountering and defeating Mega Rayquaza. Decide on a team of Pokemon to battle with, particularly those with Ice-type attacks, as they are effective against Mega Rayquaza. Stock up on Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls to avoid running out while trying to catch rare Pokemon. Additionally, clear out Pokemon Storage to make room for new catches during the event.

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global offers free features for all trainers. The main highlight is the worldwide debut of Mega Rayquaza. Trainers will have the opportunity to battle Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids and receive a Special Research quest that rewards Meteorites. These items are required to Mega-Evolve Rayquaza. Trainers can also unlock Rayquaza’s signature move, Dragon Ascent, by using a Meteorite. This move is essential for Mega-Evolving Rayquaza.

All Pokemon that appeared during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will return for Day 2. There are no rotating Habitat Hours, so these Pokemon can spawn at any time. Some notable wild encounters include Mareanie, Lapras, Goomy, Oranguru, Grubbin, Timburr, Heracross, and Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat.

The Raid Boss schedule for Day 2 is also available for trainers to plan their battles.

During the event, several Pokemon will have their Shiny debut, including Goomy, Joltik, Oranguru, and Shellos (East Sea and West Sea). Additionally, certain featured attacks will be available when evolving specific Pokemon.

Trainers can enjoy various event bonuses, such as extended duration for Lure Modules, increased friendship bonus damage in Raid Battles, Habitat-themed Field Research tasks, an increased Remote Raid Pass limit, and surprises when taking Snapshots.

Trainers who purchased a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will have additional opportunities to earn Meteorites through special research tasks. Ticketholders can also enjoy bonuses like an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon, more Special Trades, extra Raid Passes, special 7km Egg hatches, and the chance to level up their Elite Collector medal with Habitat-themed Collection Challenges.

That’s everything you need to know about Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global. Be sure to check for more guides closer to the event.