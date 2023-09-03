Starfield Grav Drive Guide: How to Grav Jump and Overcoming Limitations

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda Game Studios, offers a seamless experience of traveling between star systems. The process is mostly automated, with players using their grav drive to perform grav jumps. However, there are certain steps and limitations that players need to be aware of.

To initiate a grav jump, players first need to have power available for their grav drive. Power distribution can be managed through the ship’s HUD, where players can balance power between weapons, shields, engines, and the grav drive. It is important to assign power to the grav drive in order to enable grav jumps.

A “grav jump pending” warning may appear if the grav drive is completely powered down and there is no extra power available from the reactor. This warning indicates that a destination has been selected in the Starmap menu, but the grav drive does not have power. Once power is allocated to the grav drive, the countdown for the grav jump will start, allowing players to jump away.

The speed of the countdown is determined by the amount of power allocated to the grav drive. Assigning more power will result in a quicker countdown, which can be useful in situations where a fast escape is necessary.

There are limitations on how far a ship can grav jump. The Starmap provides warnings if a selected route is not possible due to these limitations. The route itself may not be a straight line, as it may involve multiple shorter jumps between star systems. Attempting to jump through an unexplored star system will result in an “Unexplored route” warning.

The jump range of a ship is determined by its grav drive. The ship’s mass can affect the jump range, meaning that a heavier ship may have a reduced range. Upgrading to a better grav drive can increase the jump range, allowing for longer jumps between star systems.

Fuel is also a limitation in traveling between star systems. The route consists of smaller jumps through systems that have been visited before. The specifics of how fuel consumption works are not clear, but it is important to manage fuel levels to ensure successful travel.

In summary, grav jumping in Starfield is a key aspect of interstellar travel. Players need to allocate power to the grav drive, understand the meaning of “grav jump pending,” and be aware of the limitations in route selection, jump range, and fuel consumption. By navigating these factors, players can explore the vast reaches of the star systems in Starfield.

Definitions:

– Starfield: An upcoming game developed by Bethesda Game Studios that features interstellar travel and exploration.

– Grav drive: The system in Starfield that allows for automated travel between star systems.

– Grav jump: The process of traveling between star systems using the grav drive.

– HUD: Stands for heads-up display, which provides information and controls within the game interface.

– Starmap: A menu in Starfield where players can select destinations and plan routes.

– Ship Builder: A feature in Starfield that allows players to upgrade various components of their ship.

Sources: Bethesda Game Studios, Polygon