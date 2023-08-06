Elder Scrolls: A Chronological Timeline of the Franchise

The Elder Scrolls is a renowned RPG franchise developed by Bethesda Studios, with a history dating back to 1994. From battling dragons to saving emperors, this series has captivated players for decades. With so many games and expansions available, newcomers might wonder where to start. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

In total, there are 27 games and expansions in the Elder Scrolls timeline. These encompass various platforms, including PC, home consoles, and mobile devices. Each game is set in the fictional world of Tamriel, with a focus on different continents or regions such as Morrowind, Skyrim, and Cyrodiil.

Two games not featured in the timeline are The Elder Scrolls Travels: Dawnstar and The Elder Scrolls Travels: Stormhold. These mobile spin-offs are set in isolated locations and do not specify their place in the timeline.

Let’s dive into the chronological order of the Elder Scrolls games and expansions:

1. The Elder Scrolls Online: This fully online version of Tamriel takes place during the Second Age, where three factions battle for the Imperial throne. Players assume the role of the Vestige, a warrior on a quest to defeat the Daedric Prince Molag Bal and prevent the merging of Tamriel with the realm of Coldharbour.

2. The Elder Scrolls Online – Morrowind: This major expansion is set years before the events of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Players explore the elven region of Vvardenfell, helping Vivec, one of the Tribunal gods, combat a new Daedric threat.

3. The Elder Scrolls Online – Summerset: Set in the eponymous home of the High Elves, this expansion follows the Vestige’s investigation of a cult known as the Court of Bedlam, which poses a new Daedric threat.

4. The Elder Scrolls Online – Elsweyr: Players travel to Elsweyr, the homeland of the Khajiti, to confront hordes of invading dragons. The Vestige uncovers the reason behind their unexpected return and fights to save the land.

5. The Elder Scrolls Online – Greymoor: Taking place in Skyrim, years before The Elder Scrolls V, players confront a powerful vampire lord and his undead army, the Gray Host. Their goal is to save Skyrim from destruction.

6. The Elder Scrolls Online – Blackwood: Set in the marshes near Leyawin, this expansion delves into the region of Oblivion. The Vestige tries to stop a cult called the Longhouse Emperors, who have made a pact with the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon.

7. The Elder Scrolls Online – High Isle: Players travel to the home of the Bretons, where they uncover a conspiracy orchestrated by the Ascendant Lord. Their mission is to prevent an era of eternal conflict.

These are just some of the main games and expansions in the Elder Scrolls franchise. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, there’s a world of adventure waiting for you in Tamriel.