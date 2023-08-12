How to Transfer Your Instagram Photos to Pixelfed

Instagram has shifted its focus from being a photography app to emphasizing stories and videos. If you want a public archive of your photos, Instagram is not the most convenient platform since users need to log in to view them, and many people don’t want to do so due to privacy concerns. If you’re looking for an alternative, Pixelfed is an open-source, decentralized platform that allows you to import your Instagram photos.

To get started, you’ll need to download all your data from Instagram. Log in to Instagram on a desktop browser and click the three-line button in the bottom-left corner, then select “Your Activity.” In the left sidebar, click “Download your information.” Enter your Instagram password and select JSON as the file format. Instagram will process your download and send you an email with a link to the ZIP file containing your data.

Next, sign up for a Pixelfed account if you haven’t already. Keep in mind that Pixelfed is hosted on multiple servers run by volunteers. Check out the available servers before choosing one. After setting up your account, click the arrow next to the “Create New Post” button and select “Account Settings.” In the left sidebar, click “Import” and then click the blue “Import” button under “Import from Instagram.” Note that this feature may be restricted on certain servers, and your account might need to be a few days old to use it.

Upload the ZIP file that you downloaded from Instagram and wait for the upload to complete. You will then be prompted to choose which posts you want to import. Select the desired images and click “Import.” Your Instagram photos will start importing, and you can monitor the progress on the import page. Once the import is finished, all your Instagram photos will appear on your Pixelfed page, complete with their original timestamps.

Not only does Pixelfed serve as an archive for your Instagram history, but it also uses the ActivityPub protocol, making it compatible with platforms like Mastodon. Pixelfed users can follow Mastodon accounts, and Instagram’s Threads plans to add support for ActivityPub in the future. Pixelfed offers a reminiscent experience of Instagram’s earlier focus on photos, before the prominence of stories and reels.