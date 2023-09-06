How to Create Tech-Friendly and Tech-Free Zones in Your Home

Creating designated tech-friendly and tech-free zones in your home can help promote healthy technology habits for you and your family. These zones are specific areas where you can either enjoy online activities together or disconnect from technology entirely. Here’s how you can optimize these spaces and create a digital detox zone:

Tech-friendly zones, also known as tech-go zones, are areas where family members can engage in online activities together. When setting up a tech-go zone, consider the following tips:

1. Position screens at the right height to prevent neck strain and promote better posture.

2. Place charging stations in multiple locations to ensure everyone has easy access to power.

3. Use timers or clocks nearby to monitor and limit screen time. This helps teach children that technology should not be used in isolation.

On the other hand, tech-free zones are dedicated areas where technology is not allowed. This allows for quality time and human interaction without distractions. Here’s how you can establish tech-free zones using the Verizon parental control app, Smart Family:

1. Identify natural times when your family comes together, such as during car rides or meal times, and designate them as tech-free times.

2. Activate airplane mode or schedule internet pauses using Smart Family during these tech-free times.

3. Encourage phone-free activities during family bonding moments like movie nights or multiplayer games.

Smart Family also allows you to customize time frames for internet pauses, such as during homework or bedtime, to promote a healthier tech-life balance.

Creating these digital detox zones within your home can help reduce stress, foster meaningful interactions, and create lasting childhood memories. By establishing a tech-go zone and designating tech-free times, you can enjoy the benefits of technology while also prioritizing offline experiences.

Remember, every corner or room in your home can be utilized to create these zones, regardless of size. So set up a tech-go zone and bring back family movie nights, while also enjoying the benefits of Smart Family’s internet pause feature.

Sources:

– Verizon Smart Family app functionality and features