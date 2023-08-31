How to Install Mods in Baldur’s Gate 3 Using BG3 Mod Manager

Baldur’s Gate 3, the popular PC game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, offers a vast world to explore. However, to enhance your gaming experience, you may want to consider installing mods. The BG3 Mod Manager is a third-party software that simplifies the process of installing mods and allows you to customize your gameplay even further.

One of the key features of the BG3 Mod Manager is the ability to edit your load order on the fly. This is crucial because certain mods may not function properly if they are not loaded in the correct order. Mods can completely change the way the game is played and introduce new features that were not originally present.

To install mods in Baldur’s Gate 3 using the BG3 Mod Manager, follow these steps:

1. Ensure that you have the .NET Framework 4.7.2 installed on your PC.

2. Launch Baldur’s Gate 3 at least once to generate your profile and the necessary folders, then exit the game.

3. Download the latest version of the BG3 Mod Manager and extract the files.

4. Open the application and select the directory where Baldur’s Gate 3 is installed.

5. Once you have downloaded a mod, go to File > Import Mod in the BG3 Mod Manager and select the mod you wish to install.

6. Click the Refresh button, and the recently installed mod should appear under the Inactive section on the right side of the screen. Drag the mod to the Active section on the left to install it.

7. Save your load order to a file by selecting “Save Load Order to File” and then click “Export Order to Game” to apply the changes.

8. Close the BG3 Mod Manager and launch Baldur’s Gate 3 to enjoy the game with your installed mods.

It’s important to note that modding the game comes with some risks, so it’s always a good idea to make a backup of your saves before installing any mods. You can find a wide range of community-made mods for Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Nexus Mods page dedicated to the game.

By using the BG3 Mod Manager, you can enhance your gameplay experience and explore the countless possibilities offered by the modding community in Baldur’s Gate 3.

