How to Help Maui’s Wildfire Victims

The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Maui has reached 55, and it is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue. The fires, fueled by powerful winds from Hurricane Dora, have destroyed homes and forced residents to evacuate. The historic town of Lahaina has been decimated. Thousands of locals have been displaced and more than 14,900 travelers have left Maui.

President Biden has ordered all available federal assets to assist the island. Firefighters are working to contain the wildfires and battle flare-ups. The Coast Guard has already rescued 14 people, including two children, who jumped into the water to escape the fire and smoke. However, rescue efforts are being complicated by the loss of cell-phone service in western Maui.

Aid groups are mobilizing to provide relief to those affected by the wildfires. Here are some ways to help:

1. Donate to the Maui Food Bank, as they are providing meals to displaced residents.

2. Support the Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, which is providing food to those in Maui emergency shelters.

3. Contribute to the Maui Fire Relief Fund, managed by Aloha United Way, to support those impacted.

4. Maui Rapid Response’s aid fund is assisting vulnerable individuals and families in need, including kupuna, persons with disabilities, renters, and those without insurance or with inadequate coverage.

5. Donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which provides resources for disaster recovery in affected communities.

6. Support the American Red Cross in their efforts to provide shelter for evacuees.

7. Help the Maui Humane Society by donating money or supplies for the shelter animals displaced by the wildfires.

These are just a few ways to make a difference and support the victims of the Maui wildfires.