How to Obtain and Use Ionic Crystal in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers players a variety of items, including the Tranquil Heart and Shining Essence Echo. One important item in the game is the Ionic Crystal, which is used to craft a Weapon Mod. However, finding the Ionic Crystal can be a bit challenging. Let’s explore how to obtain and use it.

The Ionic Crystal can be found in the Timeless Horizon location above Titan’s Reach. Timeless Horizon is one of the two open-world surface locations that randomly spawn in the game. To reach this location, you can use Adventure Mode to reroll until you come across it. Alternatively, you can reroll the campaign until you gain access to this area. Although you won’t encounter any NPCs or bosses in Timeless Horizon, there are various resources to gather, including the Ionic Crystal. Be prepared to face enemies such as Battle Drones, N’Erud Zombies, and Specters.

When you arrive at Timeless Horizon, you’ll notice a circular elevator. Ascend from the elevator and take the staircase on the right. In the middle area of the stairs, you’ll find the Ionic Crystal lying on the floor.

One useful weapon mod that can be crafted using the Ionic Crystal is the Energy Wall. This mod allows you to shoot at enemies while blocking their attacks with a temporary energy wall. The wall remains active for 30 seconds once activated and can absorb up to 500 damage. Allies can also shoot through the wall. As the weapon level increases, the Energy Wall’s damage absorption capacity can go up to 1000. This mod proves especially beneficial in intense battles.

To craft the Energy Wall, you’ll need to speak to McCabe in Ward 13. She will require the Ionic Crystal along with other materials to create the mod.

Obtaining the Ionic Crystal in Remnant 2 is crucial for any player. Acquiring the Energy Wall is an essential aspect of game progression. Exploring Timeless Horizon is the key to quickly obtaining this essential material. For visual guidance, you can refer to the video by AK STYLE GAMER below.