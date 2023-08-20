CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Hidden Achievement: How to Defeat Vivianne of the Lake in Genshin Impact

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 20, 2023
In the Fontaine region of Genshin Impact 4.0, a new hidden achievement is available for players to earn by defeating a local boss named Vivianne of the Lake. This boss, a Hydro Phantasm, poses a formidable challenge even for experienced players. To succeed, you’ll need a strong team and effective strategies.

Vivianne of the Lake can be found to the north of Court of Fontaine, near the border. Look for a purple magic aura on the ground, which indicates the presence of the boss. Vivianne of the Lake appears in a blue form made of water. Prepare your team before engaging in the battle.

Vivianne of the Lake has two primary attacks: the Water Cannon, a short-range water stream, and the Water Laser, a long-range water beam. Both can be avoided by crouching or sprinting in the opposite direction. However, Vivianne of the Lake is a tanky and deadly boss, capable of one-shotting your units with its attacks.

To counter Vivianne of the Lake, it is recommended to have a shielder and a healer in your team. Zhongli is particularly effective for protecting your team, although Kokomi or Jean can also be used. Dodge the boss’s attacks as much as possible to prevent Zhongli’s shield from breaking.

Since Vivianne of the Lake is immune to Hydro attacks, use characters with countering elements. DPS units like Hu Tao, Yoimiya, Tighnari, Ayaka or Ganyu, who possess Pyro and Dendro abilities, are ideal for dealing with the boss. Cryo DPS units can also be effective, but note that Vivianne of the Lake is immune to freezing.

Defeating Vivianne of the Lake will reward you with a hidden achievement worth five Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mora, and Hydro Sigils. Additionally, you can challenge another local boss in Fontaine named Ninianne of the Lake, who has similar mechanics.

With these strategies and a well-prepared team, you can overcome Vivianne of the Lake and earn the achievement in Genshin Impact. The game is available on PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices.

