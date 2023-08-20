CityLife

How to Get Surskit in Pokemon Go and Can It Be Shiny?

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 20, 2023
Surskit is a Bug/Water type Pokemon that was introduced in the Generation 3 games and can evolve into Masquerain. It can be found in the wild while playing Pokemon Go, and its spawn rate has been boosted for the Noxious Swamp event.

During the Noxious Swamp event, which runs from Saturday, August 19, 2023, to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Surskit is more likely to appear near bodies of water. Players will have a greater chance of encountering it during this event.

In February 2023, the Shiny version of Surskit was added to the game during the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas. Shiny Surskit has a darker blue body compared to its original yellow coloring on the top of its head.

Surskit can evolve into Masquerain after feeding it 50 Candies. During the Noxious Swamp event, players will earn double Catch Candy, making it easier to evolve Surskit.

That’s everything you need to know about finding and evolving Surskit in Pokemon Go.

