New Cinebench 2024 Benchmark Released: Test Your PC’s CPU and GPU Power

Maxon, the company behind the popular benchmarking software Cinebench, has released a major update to its tool. Cinebench 2024 now includes tests for both CPU and GPU power, giving users a more comprehensive view of their PC’s performance. This new version is available as a free download from Maxon’s website, making it accessible to anyone who wants to benchmark their device.

To try out Cinebench 2024, simply visit Maxon’s website and navigate to the Products > Cinebench > Download section. Choose the version that matches your operating system (Windows, macOS, or Windows on ARM) and download the program. Cinebench 2024 supports both X86 and X64 systems.

Once you have downloaded and opened the program, you can start running the benchmarks. There are three options available: CPU (Multi Core), CPU (Single Core), and GPU. The CPU benchmarks run for 10 minutes and provide a measure of the device’s performance in multicore and single-core scenarios. The GPU benchmark, on the other hand, tests your graphics card’s capabilities. It is important to note that the GPU benchmark requires a GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM, either an Nvidia GPU with CUDA compatibility or an AMD Navi or Vega GPU with HIP compatibility.

If you wish to extend the duration of the benchmarks beyond 10 minutes, you can do so by going to File > Advanced Benchmark and adjusting the settings accordingly. However, please keep in mind that running the GPU benchmark on a Mac computer with Apple silicon requires 16GB of memory, while the CPU test can be run on systems with eight or 12 gigabytes of memory.

Cinebench 2024 offers users a comprehensive benchmarking tool for testing the performance of their PCs. Whether you want to compare your device’s performance to others or simply evaluate its capabilities, Cinebench 2024 is a great option to consider.

Sources:

– Maxon (download link and system requirements)