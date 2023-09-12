CityLife

How to Obtain Ship Parts in Starfield

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Ship parts are essential items in the game Starfield as they repair a significant portion of your ship’s hull and allow you to continue your explorations. However, due to their mass of 10.00 each, you can only carry a limited number of these parts while adventuring. Therefore, it’s important to know how to obtain more of them.

There are multiple ways to acquire ship parts in Starfield. Firstly, you can purchase them from various vendors and shops. These parts will typically appear at or near the top of their list of goods due to their significance. Some known locations where you can buy ship parts include Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis, Newill’s Goods in Neon, and Shepherd’s General Store in Akila. Additionally, Trade Authority kiosks, merchant ships, and shops are also reliable sources for purchasing ship parts. Other potential vendors may carry ship parts, so it’s worth checking with them if you’re in need.

In addition to buying ship parts, you can also find them while exploring and looting. Keep an eye out for lootable storage containers, as they may contain ship parts. Sometimes, you might stumble upon ship parts by chance while searching through these containers. Additionally, destroyed ships can also yield ship parts. Though they won’t always drop them, it’s still worth checking every downed ship. Crimson Fleet ships, in particular, have a higher likelihood of dropping ship parts.

If you come across a friendly faction ship engaged in a dogfight, you have the opportunity to request “some extra repair parts” as a reward for saving them. This is a great way to obtain ship parts for free, as most ships will be willing to provide you with some.

Remember, in addition to these methods, you can also pay for ship repairs by speaking to a Ship Services Technician at a docking bay in a city or in the Ship Services building.

Stay well-stocked with ship parts to ensure your ship remains in top condition as you explore the vast reaches of Starfield. Happy adventuring!

