Everything You Need to Know About Catching Lechonk in Pokemon Go

The Adventures Abound season in Pokemon Go has introduced the Paldea region creatures from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games on Nintendo Switch. One of the new additions is Lechonk, a fan-favorite Normal-type pig. If you’re looking to catch a Lechonk, evolve it, or even find a Shiny version, this guide will provide you with all the information you need.

There are various ways to encounter Lechonk during the A Paldean Adventure event. You can find it in the wild, but its spawn rate is currently unknown, so it may be quite rare. Alternatively, completing the A Paldean Adventure Timed Research or the event’s Collection Challenge will guarantee encounters with Lechonk. Field Research tasks obtained by spinning PokeStops can also lead you to Lechonk, specifically the task of “Catch 3 Pokemon.” Lastly, you have a chance to hatch Lechonk from 7km Eggs obtained by opening Gifts from Friends.

After the event concludes, Lechonk will likely be harder to find in the wild, but there will be a small chance of hatching one from 2km Eggs. To evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne, you will need to collect 50 Candy. It’s worth noting that there are male and female versions of Oinkologne, with slight differences in their stats.

For those seeking a Shiny Lechonk, it is available in Pokemon Go, but the chances of encountering one are low. Patience and luck are key to obtaining a Shiny Lechonk or its evolved form, Shiny Oinkologne.

