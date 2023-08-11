How to Obtain Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Traveling through the world of DnD, you will have many opportunities to change your armor. With each new Act, you will find better protection options to help you in battle. In this guide, you will learn how to get Helldusk Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3. This armor is considered one of the best in the game, and those who own it have significant advantages in battle. We will provide all the necessary instructions on how you can get it.

Since this armor is very good, it’s obvious that you won’t be able to get it at the beginning of the game, and you’ll have to go through a difficult path before you can wear it. The events in which you will get the opportunity to get this armor to take place in Act 3 after you reach the city of Baldur’s Gate.

One of the main protagonists of these events will be Raphael, and you will need to talk to him before you can access the House of Hope. He will offer to sign an agreement, which in any case will need to be broken or not signed so that the world does not plunge into chaos. You will first need to get to the House of Hope to prevent Raphael’s evil plans.

When you get access to House of Hope, you will need to get there, and this is another obstacle on the way to Helldusk Armor. Don’t worry; to get there, you must visit a diabolist named Helsik. You can find her in her shop Devil’s Fee, located in the northwestern part of the city. When you get there and find Helsik, you should talk. She will offer to teleport you to the House of Hope for 10,000, but if you persuade her, she will do this for 1,000.

Once in the House of Hope, you can complete many tasks and thoroughly explore the place. In addition, you can also find many valuable items, such as the Orphic Hammer, and help Hope, a level 10 cleric, escape from imprisonment.

As soon as you finish exploring House of Hope and decide to return to the portal to go back, an unexpected plot twist awaits you. Raphael will appear near you as soon as you try to enter the portal, and a fight with him will be inevitable. This is a very powerful boss with 666HP that will take you a long time to defeat. But the result is worth it because you will receive the long-awaited Helldusk Armor after defeating Raphael. So, we recommend that you prepare thoroughly before fighting this enemy and be ready for his unexpected attacks.

As soon as you get this legendary armor, you can put it on and enjoy the powerful effects it provides.