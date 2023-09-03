CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple Offers 6 Months of Free Apple Music Subscription to New Customers

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 3, 2023
Apple has recently announced that new customers who purchase an iPhone or Apple audio devices such as AirPods, HomePod, or Beats will be eligible for a six-month free subscription to Apple Music. With this offer, users can enjoy over 100 million songs ad-free, both online and offline, on their new devices.

To avail this offer on an iPhone, simply switch on your new device and sign in with your Apple ID. Make sure that your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS and open the Apple Music App. Upon launching the application, the offer will immediately pop up. In case it doesn’t, go to the Listen tab and tap on “Get 6 months free.”

For audio devices, connect your device to your iPhone or iPad. Ensure that the device to which your audio device is connected is also running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. The offer will immediately appear on the app. If it doesn’t, navigate to the Listen Now tab and click on “Get 6 months free.”

This offer provides new Apple customers with the opportunity to explore the extensive library of music available on Apple Music without any ads. It’s a great way to discover new music, create playlists, and enjoy your favorite tracks and albums on the go, whether online or offline.

So, if you’re a new Apple device owner, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience Apple Music for free for six months. Listen to your favorite songs, discover new artists, and enjoy a seamless music-streaming experience across your new devices.

Sources:
– Apple

By Gabriel Botha

