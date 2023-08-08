Where to Find the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios has introduced a challenging obstacle called the Shadow Curse at the start of Act 2 in its expansive RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3. This curse makes it difficult for players to navigate without taking damage. Fortunately, there are solutions to overcome this challenge, such as lighting fires and holding torches. However, the most effective solution is to obtain and fix the Moon Lantern.

To acquire the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are two options available. The first option is to retrieve it from Moonrise Towers. The second option involves undertaking a quest from Harper Branthos, who can be found outside Last Light Inn.

Harper Branthos will inform you about a convoy that can provide you with the Moon Lantern. You have the choice to either persuade the lantern holder, Kar’niss, or eliminate him and his crew. Regardless of your decision, you will obtain the Moon Lantern, which emits an aura that protects your party from the darkness of the Shadow Cursed Lands. You can assign one of your party members to hold the lantern or release the pixie trapped inside. By freeing the pixie named Dolly Dolly Dolly, you will receive an orb that grants everyone immunity. Simply use this item after each long rest to ensure your party’s safety.

The second option is to find the Moon Lantern in Moonrise Towers. Disciple Z’rell will provide a hint about Balthazar’s Room. To locate the room, ascend the right staircase from where General Ketheric Thorm sat on the throne. Take a left and proceed up the stairs on your right. At the top, you will encounter a doorway. Pass through it and enter the adjacent door on your right. Inside this room, you will find a locked door. You can either lockpick it or obtain the key from an enemy in the vicinity of Moonrise Towers. Once inside Balthazar’s Room, you will see the Moon Lantern leaning against a desk on the right side of the room.

In the event that your Moon Lantern is broken in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is advisable to acquire one of the aforementioned options rather than attempting to repair it. Pixie dust is required for the repair, but acquiring it is not an easy task.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC with support for the Steam Deck. The PS5 version of the game is set to release on September 6.