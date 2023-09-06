Guide to Obtaining Adhesives in Starfield: Tips and Tricks

In the expansive world of Starfield, there are plenty of essential items that players need to acquire, including adhesives. Adhesives are a crucial component in the game and can be obtained through various means. In this guide, we will explore the different ways you can get your hands on adhesives in Starfield.

One method of obtaining adhesives is by scanning flora on different planets. Certain plants, such as the Sweetwater Cacti roots, can act as adhesives. However, this method can be challenging as the planets in Starfield are procedurally generated, making it difficult to predict which plants will be available on a given planet.

A more efficient way to obtain adhesives is by purchasing them from local stores in major cities. The advantage of buying adhesives from stores is that their stock refreshes, allowing you to stock up on them as long as you have enough credits to spend.

Alternatively, you can also acquire adhesives by looting them from dead enemies and chests scattered throughout the cosmos. Keep an eye out for these opportunities during your exploration.

By following these tips, you will be able to obtain adhesives easily and efficiently in Starfield. Remember to stock up on them whenever possible to ensure you have an ample supply on hand. Good luck on your interstellar adventures!

