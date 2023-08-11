How to Fix or Get a New Moonlantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across a broken Moonlantern at the Grymforge. This Moonlantern is essential to finding your way to the Moonrise Towers. However, no matter what you try, you can’t seem to fix the lantern. So, how can you reach your destination?

If you are in Act 1 of the game, unfortunately, you won’t be able to fix the Moonlantern. Therefore, it’s best to either proceed to the Shadow-cursed lands of Act 2 or focus on a different quest during this stage of the game.

To obtain a working Moonlantern, head to the Shadow-cursed lands of Act 2. After the battle at the Last Light Inn, you will meet up with the Harper scouts on the bridge outside of the inn. They will guide you to a group of cultists who have found a way to avoid the curse.

When you catch up with the Harper scouts, you can either convince Kar’niss, a drider, to give you the working Moonlantern or take it by force. Both options will result in you obtaining a functioning Moonlantern. However, it’s worth noting that the lantern is powered by pixies.

Once you have the Moonlantern, you will face another decision. Do you let the pixie go, risking the loss of the Moonlantern, or do you keep the pixie in the lantern, potentially causing harm to it? Fortunately, both choices grant you immunity to the shadow curse that haunts the land. If you choose to release the pixie, you will receive the Filigreed Feywild Bell from Dolly Dolly Dolly, which will protect you from the curse. Keeping the pixie in the lantern will result in the lantern’s light shielding you from the curse.

