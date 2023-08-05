Mega Rayquaza and Meteorites in Pokemon GO Fest 2023

Mega Rayquaza takes center stage in the Pokemon GO Fest, which runs until August 6, 2023. This in-person event is held in three real-world locations: New York City, USA; Osaka, Japan; and London, England. One of the event’s unique rewards is the Meteorite, a cosmic space rock with the purpose of Mega-Evolving Rayquaza. The Meteorite allows Rayquaza to learn the special move called Charged Attack Dragon Ascent.

During the Pokemon GO Fest 2023, all participants in the cities mentioned above have the opportunity to participate in Mega Rayquaza raids and capture this Sky High Legendary Pokemon. Ticket-holding trainers enjoy additional benefits, including earning Mega Energy from these raids and an exclusive Special Research story. Completing this Special Research rewards ticket holders with valuable items, including a Meteorite.

For trainers who cannot attend the event in person, there is an alternative. On August 27, Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global will take place, offering a Special Research story that grants everyone a Meteorite upon completing certain research tasks. Ticket holders for this event can receive an extra Meteorite as well.

To Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokemon GO, trainers need to defeat Mega Rayquaza in a raid and capture it. Afterward, giving the Legendary Pokemon a Meteorite will teach it the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent move for Mega Evolution. Additionally, trainers must feed it 400 Mega Energy to fully Mega Evolve Rayquaza.

When battling Mega Rayquaza, it is recommended to use Ice-type Pokemon. Some ideal combatants include Mega Glalie, Mega Abomasnow, Mamoswine, Avalugg, Galarian Darmanitan, Beartic, Weavile, and Glaceon. However, any strong Ice-type Pokemon will be effective if the recommended options are not available.

If you want to see the Pokemon GO Fest in action, you can watch a video by MYSTIC7, a trainer who traveled to Osaka to participate in the event.