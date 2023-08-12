Metal Coats in Pokemon Go: How to Obtain and Use

Metal Coats are a valuable evolution item in Pokemon Go, used to evolve certain Pokemon. While they can be a bit tricky to find, there are several ways to obtain them.

One method is by completing a seven-day Pokestop streak. This rewards you with an evolution item, although there’s no guarantee that it will be a Metal Coat. Another way is by spinning Pokestops or Gyms, with a 1% chance of receiving an evolution item. Again, there is no guarantee it will be a Metal Coat.

Players can also obtain Metal Coats through certain Field Research tasks. Keeping up to date with available tasks will help you know what Pokemon Go is currently offering. Additionally, there’s a slim chance of getting a Metal Coat as a gift from your friends.

In Pokemon Go, there are only two creatures that require a Metal Coat to evolve. However, they also require a specific amount of Candy for the evolution. To evolve these Pokemon, follow these steps:

1. Open the Pokemon Go app and tap on the Poke Ball icon at the bottom-middle of the screen.

2. Select “Pokemon” to open your Pokedex.

3. Choose the Pokemon you want to evolve.

4. If you meet the requirements, the option to “Evolve” will be displayed. Select that to evolve your chosen Pokemon.

Metal Coats are a valuable resource for Pokemon trainers looking to enhance their collection. By using them strategically, you can evolve specific Pokemon and strengthen your team. Keep an eye out for Metal Coats through the various methods mentioned and make the most of this rare evolution item in Pokemon Go.