In the popular game Starfield, one of the main missions is called “Into the Unknown.” This mission consists of 16 different quests, with one of them requiring players to follow distortions on their scanner on the planet Procyon III. This specific task can be quite confusing, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Upon landing at Procyon III in Starfield, players will notice distortions appearing on their scanner as little glitches in the outer ring. To follow these distortions, simply turn your scanner until you see one and start moving in that direction. As you get closer to the objective, the distortions will become more frequent and intense.

Eventually, you will come across a structure called the Temple Eta. This structure serves as your destination for this part of the “Into the Unknown” mission. When you reach Temple Eta, your next objective will be to investigate the source of the anomaly.

Inside the temple, you will encounter an ancient structure that resembles the artifacts you have been collecting. Solving the puzzle here requires you to interact with floating balls of light. These light prisms will teleport to different locations in the temple, and you must fly into them to activate the structure. Once you have flown into enough balls of light, the ancient structure will transform into a portal.

Entering this portal will trigger another vision and teleport you back outside the temple. At this point, your task will be to return to the Lodge. Completing these steps will help you progress in the “Into the Unknown” mission.

Now that you know how to follow distortions on the scanner in Starfield, it’s time to embark on your journey and successfully complete the “Into the Unknown” mission!

– Definitions:

Starfield: A popular video game that features various missions and quests.

Scanner: A device in Starfield that detects and displays objects, anomalies, or distortions in the environment.

Procyon III: A planet in the Starfield game universe.

Temple Eta: A structure within Starfield that players must reach during the “Into the Unknown” mission.

– Source: Prima Games