Wayfinder Login Failed Error: How to Fix It

Wayfinder, the newly launched MMO ARPG, has encountered a common setback – a login failed error. Many players have expressed their frustration when they encountered this error instead of the excitement they initially felt towards the immersive gameplay.

Airship Syndicate, the developer behind Wayfinder, has acknowledged the server-related problem on their Twitter account. The game’s servers have struggled to meet the high demand, especially on the PC platform. Console editions have had fewer reported issues, but PC players have been hit the hardest, often encountering the notorious “Wayfinder login failed” message.

While there is no official foolproof fix provided by Airship Syndicate yet, there are a few things you can try on your own to address the login failed error.

Firstly, check the status of the Wayfinder servers by visiting their official support page. If the servers are down, you’ll have to wait until they are back up and running again.

Another possible solution is to whitelist the game on your firewall. Wayfinder’s gameplay might be hindered by system access limitations, and firewalls can sometimes block essential connections. To whitelist the game, follow these steps:

1. Open Windows Security.

2. Click on “Firewall and Network Protection” in the left-hand bar.

3. Scroll down and find “Allow an app through Firewall.”

4. Locate Wayfinder in the list of apps and select both the “Private” and “Public” options.

5. Confirm the changes by clicking “OK” and then return to the game.

If the error persists, try restarting your PC and internet connection. Sometimes a simple restart can resolve the login failed issue. You may also want to restart your router, as it could potentially expedite your access to the Wayfinder campaign.

It’s important to stay patient and be persistent. Keep an eye on the official developer notifications for updates and try again if faced with a long queue time.

Wayfinder is currently available in early access on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.