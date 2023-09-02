How to Find Your Printer’s IP Address and WPS PIN for Wi-Fi Troubleshooting

If you’re having issues with your wireless printer, knowing the IP address and WPS PIN can be helpful in troubleshooting. The IP address is a set of four numbers that allows you to access your printer’s settings via a web browser. The WPS PIN, or Wi-Fi Protected Setup PIN, is an eight-digit number that enables you to connect your printer to a Wi-Fi network without a password.

Unfortunately, finding this information on your printer may not be straightforward, as it can be buried deep within the menu settings. This guide will show you how to find the IP address and WPS PIN for HP, Epson, Canon, or Brother printers.

To find your printer’s IP address on a Windows PC, open the Settings menu by pressing the Windows-I key combination. Then, navigate to the Printers & scanners section under the Bluetooth & devices tab. Select your printer and click on Device information to access the printer’s webpage, where you can find the IP address in the Network section.

On a Mac, go to System Settings and choose Printers & Scanners. Select your printer from the list, click on Options & Supplies, and then Show Printer Web Page. This will open a new tab in Safari where you can find the IP address under the Network settings.

You can also find the IP address using the mobile app provided by your printer manufacturer. Open the app, select the printer you want, and browse through the printer information or network settings to find the IP address.

If you prefer to find the IP address directly on your printer’s display, navigate through the menu options to find a section related to Network, Connectivity, or Wi-Fi. Look for a TCP/IP section or a group of four numbers labeled IP or IP address.

As for finding the WPS PIN, it is usually located in the same settings section as the IP address. If you’re unable to locate it, refer to the instructions mentioned above for finding the IP address on your printer’s display.

Keep in mind that WPS is less secure than using a Wi-Fi password, as the eight-digit PIN is easier for hackers to crack. If possible, it is recommended to connect your printer via Wi-Fi, or use the printer’s mobile app for a simpler connection process.

If you’re still unable to find the necessary network information, reach out to your printer manufacturer for further assistance.

Sources: Digital Trends