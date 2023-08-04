How to Find Halsin in the Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the earliest main story missions in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves saving a man named Halsin, who is the First Druid of Emerald Grove. Halsin is important in resolving the conflict between the Druids and Tieflings at the grove. Your task is to locate Halsin and bring him back after he was captured by goblins during an expedition.

To find the goblin camp where Halsin is held, head west from Emerald Grove. The goblin camp is located on the opposite side of the map from the grove. As you travel west, you will come across a town called Blighted Village, which is overrun by goblins. The goblin camp is situated beyond the Blighted Village.

To reach the goblin camp, you can either sneak past the goblins, negotiate your way out of combat, or engage in a fight. Persuasion can be handy in bypassing the goblins, but the choice is yours. Once you make it past the Blighted Village, continue heading west until you reach the first part of the goblin camp. From there, go north to reach the main part of the camp and the Goblin Camp waypoint.

At the Goblin Camp waypoint, head southwest to find a courtyard where the goblins gather and cook. Proceed north to find a giant ogre standing next to large doors. Pass through the doors to enter the Shattered Sanctum. In order to proceed further in the sanctum, you need to pass a dialogue check with the goblin guarding the entrance.

Continuing straight from the entrance, you will find a large throne with Priestess Gut. Just past the throne, there is a wooden bridge on the right. Cross the bridge, turn left, and you will come across three goblins near a door. Enter the door to reach the Worg Pens. Descend the stairs on the right to find goblin children outside a cage with a bear inside.

When you first find Halsin, he will be in the form of a bear, having transformed to escape his goblin captors. Speak to the woman overseeing the children to have various options. You can intimidate the goblins to free the bear, allow the torture to continue, or engage in combat. If you free Halsin from the cage, additional choices arise: attack the bear, attack the goblins, or leave the bear for the goblins to handle.

This is the point where you must make a decision. If you want Halsin as a future companion and want to side with the Emerald Grove’s Druids, choose to attack the goblins. However, if you wish to side with the goblins and potentially attack Emerald Grove, killing Halsin is the way to go. Alternatively, you can decide to leave both sides to their own fate and observe the outcome.

Regardless of your choice, you have found Halsin and can now continue your questlines in Baldur’s Gate 3.