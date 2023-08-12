Guide to Navigating the Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the main challenges in Baldur’s Gate 3 is navigating the Goblin Camp. The path you choose and the events you encounter can vary significantly. In one scenario, you may be searching for Halsin, the former leader of the nearby Druid group. It turns out Halsin is alive but finding him is tricky.

To enter the Goblin Camp, you can either go through the heavy oak doors in the back or break through the cracked wall upstairs. Inside the camp, talking to people and gathering information will provide clues to update your journal. Although not necessary, it is interesting to learn that Halsin turned into a bear and was captured.

To find Halsin’s cell, go through the Sanctum and take a right at the altar. Cross a rickety bridge and a single door to reach the Worg Pens, where you’ll find the bear in a cell. You can choose to attack the goblins, attack the bear, or let nature take its course. In any case, a fight will ensue, but attacking the bear will lead to a different quest outcome.

If you want to be allies with Halsin, you will need to defeat the three leaders: Minthara, Priestess Gut, and Dror Ragzlin. This can be challenging depending on your levels and choices, but keep in mind that if you want Halsin to join your party, stealth is not an option. After defeating the leaders, Halsin will return to the druids and eventually join your group if you wish.

Remember, Halsin is the bear.