How to Master Lockpicking in Starfield: A Beginner’s Guide

Lockpicking is an essential mechanic in Bethesda’s action-packed RPG, Starfield. However, for many players, understanding how to unlock safes and navigate the lockpicking process can be confusing. In this guide, we will explain the basics of lockpicking in Starfield and provide tips on how to obtain digipicks, the necessary tools for this task.

Lockpicking in Starfield involves a circular mechanism where players insert digipicks into the layers of a lock to break it. Each lock consists of multiple circular layers, and players must use digipicks to insert pins into the empty gaps of each layer before moving on to the next. Once the key is locked in place, removing it will require one digipick. Keep in mind that every lock in Starfield requires a digipick, regardless of its complexity.

To begin lockpicking, approach the lock in-game and press the corresponding button on your controller or keyboard. You will be greeted with a visual representation of the lock’s inner and outer rings, along with empty spaces for the digipicks. Rotate the digipicks using your controller or mouse and align them with the empty layers. Confirm your choice once the digipick fits perfectly, and the first layer will be solved, unlocking the next layer.

If your initial digipick variation doesn’t work, don’t worry. You have multiple digipicks to try and find the correct slot. More challenging locks may feature unused keys, so be cautious. Slide the digipicks until you locate the correct slot, and then use the primary button on your controller or mouse to slot the key. Repeat this process for the final layer to successfully pick the lock and access the loot.

Digipicks in Starfield can be obtained in various ways. Players initially collect them from the body of Dr. Hayden Wynn, a Xenobiologist. Additionally, digipicks can be purchased from general stores like the Mercantile Shop in New Atlantis for 35 credits. If you have the Theft skill, you can also pickpocket digipicks from other characters. Remember to upgrade your Security Skill to handle advanced locks and even unlock them automatically if lockpicking becomes tedious.

In conclusion, mastering lockpicking in Starfield requires practice and understanding of the circular mechanism. By following the steps outlined in this guide and obtaining digipicks from various sources, players can successfully unlock safes and reap the rewards within. Happy lockpicking!

