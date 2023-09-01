How to Fast Travel in Starfield

Summary: Starfield offers various options for fast travel, navigation, and using the Starmap. While on a planet, players can use the handscanner to fast travel to locations they have visited before. However, there are restrictions to fast travel, such as not being able to see planets until they have been visited or not being able to start a grav jump while docked or inside a space station. The surface map can be used to view points of interest and fast travel to them, including returning to the player’s ship. To travel between settlements on a planet, players will need to choose a different landing target on the Starmap. Traveling between star systems and planets involves jumping to a star system, selecting a planet to visit, and landing there. Once these steps have been completed, players can fast travel to that landing target with ease. Additionally, active missions provide options for setting the course to the next objective, including showing it on the map or setting the course directly.

Starfield explicitly offers fast travel within the game, allowing players to easily navigate between locations. However, there are certain restrictions and factors to consider when utilizing this feature. The game provides a handscanner tool, which can be accessed by pressing LB while on a planet. This tool displays nearby points of interest, including the player’s ship and other neighborhoods. By selecting a location that has been visited before, players will have the option to fast travel directly to it.

However, there are limitations to fast travel. In space, players cannot see planets around a star until they have visited the system for the first time. This means that players may need to make multiple jumps to reach their desired destination. Additionally, fast travel is restricted if the player’s ship is docked with another ship or at a space station. Players must undock their ship before initiating a grav jump.

Fast travel is also restricted when the player is “inside,” whether it be inside a house, cave, or any area that requires a load screen. The extent of this restriction depends on the type of fast travel the player is attempting. For example, if the player is in a cave accessed from the planet’s surface, they cannot use the scanner to fast travel to their ship but can use the Starmap to jump to a different settlement, planet, or star.

The game offers additional methods of fast travel, such as using the surface map. While on foot with the scanner active, players can access the surface map. This map displays various points of interest nearby. If a location has been visited before, players can choose to fast travel there. If not, the map provides a general indication of how to reach the destination. The surface map also allows players to fast travel directly back to their ship.

To travel between settlements on a planet, players need to select a different landing target on the Starmap. By zooming in on the Starmap, players can see multiple landing targets, such as settlements or outposts. Clicking on one of these targets will transport the player to that location. The first visit to a new landing target includes a cutscene of the player’s ship landing, while subsequent visits simply teleport the player.

Traveling between star systems and planets follows a similar pattern. Players must first jump to the star system, then choose a planet or moon to visit, and finally land at a specific landing target. Once these steps are completed, players can easily fast travel to that landing target without the need for additional work.

In addition to the aforementioned methods, active missions provide options for fast travel without the need to navigate the Starmap. The Missions menu includes a “show on map” option, which is useful for unvisited locations, and a “set course” option, which allows players to directly set their course to the next mission objective.

Definitions:

– Fast travel: A feature in video games that allows players to quickly travel between locations without manually traversing the game world.

– Handscanner: A tool in Starfield that displays nearby points of interest and allows players to interact with them.

– Starmap: A map in Starfield that shows star systems, planets, and other celestial bodies, allowing players to navigate and plan their travels.

– Grav jump: A method of FTL (faster-than-light) travel in Starfield, allowing players to travel between star systems.

– Landing target: Specific locations on planets or moons where players can land their ship.

– Missions: Objectives or tasks provided to players in the game, which often drive the main storyline and provide guidance on gameplay.