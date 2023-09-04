If you’re playing Starfield and looking to build your own base, you’ll need resources like Iron. This article will guide you on how to farm Iron efficiently. Instead of mining mineral deposits, it’s more effective to mine asteroids.

To start, you’ll need to travel to different planets until you find one with an asteroid field. It doesn’t matter if the asteroid field is plentiful or semi-scarce. Once you’re there, choose an asteroid of any size, even the big ones, and use your ship’s weapons to destroy it. After continuous fire, the asteroid will be destroyed, leaving behind Iron and possibly some Nickel. The amount of Iron you’ll find depends on the size of the asteroid, ranging from two to fifteen deposits.

It’s important to note that the Iron you collect will be stored in your Cargo Bay, so make sure you have enough space.

Iron has various uses in Starfield. It is used for crafting weapon parts and installing them onto your weapons. Iron is also necessary for advanced parts in the Industrial Workbench, such as Adaptive Frames and Austenitic Manifolds. Additionally, it is used in Outpost building for constructing Extractors, Storage containers, workbenches, and other structures.

Now that you know how to farm Iron in Starfield, you’ll be able to gather the necessary resources for base-building and other crafting needs. Happy mining!

Source: Prima Games.