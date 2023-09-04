CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

How to Farm Iron in Starfield

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 4, 2023
How to Farm Iron in Starfield

If you’re playing Starfield and looking to build your own base, you’ll need resources like Iron. This article will guide you on how to farm Iron efficiently. Instead of mining mineral deposits, it’s more effective to mine asteroids.

To start, you’ll need to travel to different planets until you find one with an asteroid field. It doesn’t matter if the asteroid field is plentiful or semi-scarce. Once you’re there, choose an asteroid of any size, even the big ones, and use your ship’s weapons to destroy it. After continuous fire, the asteroid will be destroyed, leaving behind Iron and possibly some Nickel. The amount of Iron you’ll find depends on the size of the asteroid, ranging from two to fifteen deposits.

It’s important to note that the Iron you collect will be stored in your Cargo Bay, so make sure you have enough space.

Iron has various uses in Starfield. It is used for crafting weapon parts and installing them onto your weapons. Iron is also necessary for advanced parts in the Industrial Workbench, such as Adaptive Frames and Austenitic Manifolds. Additionally, it is used in Outpost building for constructing Extractors, Storage containers, workbenches, and other structures.

Now that you know how to farm Iron in Starfield, you’ll be able to gather the necessary resources for base-building and other crafting needs. Happy mining!

Source: Prima Games.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Two Story DLC and PC Port

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Two-Seater BMW Car Set on Fire Outside a House in Mohali

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

How to Smuggle Cargo in Starfield: A Guide for Space Pirates

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Understanding the Importance of EMI Shielding in LAMEA’s Tech Industry

Sep 4, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Combatting Muscle Loss in Space: A Promising Experiment

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Two Story DLC and PC Port

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Is There a Planet Nine Hidden in Our Solar System?

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments