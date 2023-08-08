How to Farm Hardened Iron in Remnant 2

When progressing through the world of Remnant 2, upgrading your gear is crucial to dealing more damage and making content easier. When upgrading weapons, you’ll need different forms of Iron, with Hardened Iron being the strongest and most useful form for reaching level 10 on weapons.

Hardened Iron won’t begin dropping until you’ve reached a high power level, typically above 15. You can check your power level by looking at the name of the region in the top right corner. If the power level is 16 or higher, Hardened Iron can drop. Keep in mind that this also depends on the host’s power level, so if your level is high enough but the host’s level isn’t, Hardened Iron won’t spawn.

To farm Hardened Iron, it can be found in the same way as other types of Iron. It can spawn from the corpses of enemies you’ve killed, especially stronger enemies, or you may find it randomly in the world. If you want a guaranteed way to obtain it, you can purchase it from Cass in Ward 13 using Scrap.

The amount of Hardened Iron needed to max out a weapon depends on its level. Weapons with a free mod slot require 28 pieces of Hardened Iron to reach level 20. Unique weapons with set mods only require 25 pieces. It’s important to note that upgrading weapons to higher levels is a significant investment.

In addition to Hardened Iron, there are other materials to gather in Remnant 2 such as Corrupted Lumenite Crystals. For more information on how to obtain those, you can refer to our guide.

Overall, farming Hardened Iron can be done by defeating enemies, exploring the world, or purchasing it from Cass. Upgrade your weapons wisely and make your journey through Remnant 2 more rewarding.