Microsoft Accidentally Reveals StagingTool Utility for Enabling Hidden Features in Windows 11

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
Microsoft has unintentionally unveiled an internal utility called ‘StagingTool’ that can be used to enable hidden features, or Moments, in Windows 11. When developing new features, Microsoft adds them to public Windows preview builds in a hidden and disabled state. These features can be enabled for public A/B or internal tests.

For years, Windows enthusiasts have been searching for hidden features in new Insider preview builds and using third-party tools like ViveTool to enable them for a sneak peek into future updates. However, Microsoft has now revealed its own tool used for this purpose.

The tool, called StagingTool, was discovered by Windows sleuth XenoPanther. Initially used internally, it was accidentally revealed during the August 2023 Bug Bash event when Microsoft wanted users in China to test a new passwordless sign-in feature. The Feedback Hub quest provided instructions on using and downloading the StagingTool.exe to enable the feature.

Although Microsoft has since made the tool unavailable, it has already been widely distributed among Windows enthusiasts, giving them the ability to use an officially-sanctioned tool to enable hidden features in Windows 11.

To use the StagingTool, a command-line program, to enable hidden features, users need to know the numeric feature ID associated with the desired feature. These feature IDs can be obtained by scanning Windows 11 debug symbols released with new preview builds using tools like the ViVeTool GUI Feature Scanner.

Administrative privileges are required to use the StagingTool, so it must be run from an elevated command prompt in a console like the Command Prompt or Windows Terminal. The StagingTool includes a built-in help file that displays instructions when the command “StagingTool.exe /?” is entered.

By using the StagingTool, Windows 11 users can enable, disable, query, reset, and control feature configurations on their devices. The tool provides a convenient way to explore and test hidden features before they are officially released.

