Apple Music iOS 17 Update: How to Crossfade Between Songs

Apple Music users can now enjoy a smoother and more continuous listening experience with the introduction of the crossfade feature in the latest iOS 17 update. While rival music streaming apps have had this feature for some time, Apple has finally brought it to Apple Music on iPhone.

The crossfade feature allows for seamless blending between songs, eliminating the abrupt silences that can disrupt the flow of a playlist or album. This creates a more cohesive and immersive musical journey for listeners.

To enable crossfade in Apple Music on iOS 17, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap on “Music” to access Apple Music settings.

3. Turn on the Crossfade toggle under the Audio section.

4. Adjust the crossfade duration using the time slider below.

Please note that at the time of writing this article, the crossfade feature is not available while using AirPlay. However, Apple may make changes and updates in the future.

Once the crossfade feature is enabled, open the Apple Music app and play your favorite album, radio station, or playlist. You will now experience smooth transitions between songs, creating a more enjoyable listening experience.

This highly requested feature has been a long time coming for Apple Music users, and it is finally here with the iOS 17 update. Say goodbye to jarring gaps between songs and hello to a seamless and uninterrupted flow of music.

