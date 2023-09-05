CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

PUBG Mobile 2.8 Update Now Available for Download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 2.8 update has finally been released, much to the excitement of gamers worldwide. This update brings several new additions to the game, including the highly anticipated zombie mode. Additionally, the update marks the end of the game’s collaboration with Dragonball Super.

Players can now download the 2.8 update from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Android users also have the option to download the update via the APK download option on the game’s official website.

To download the update, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your device.
2. Search for “PUBG Mobile” in the search bar and tap on the relevant search result.
3. If the game is already installed on your device, tap on the “Update” button. Otherwise, tap on “Install” to download the game.
4. After the download is complete, grant the necessary permissions for the game to access your microphone and storage.
5. Once the game is installed, sign in using your preferred social media login method.
6. In the game’s “Download” section, download any additional files required for the update.

It’s important to note that PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and players from this region should not download the game from third-party applications. Instead, they can play the Indian variant of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The 2.8 update has already started rolling out and will be available at different times depending on your region and device. Be sure to check the store for updates on the release timing of the update.

With the release of the 2.8 update, PUBG Mobile continues to provide exciting and engaging gameplay experiences for its players.

