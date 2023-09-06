How to Dock and Board Spaceships in Starfield

To successfully dock with another ship or space station in the game Starfield, there are a few key steps to follow. First, you must target the vessel and press the appropriate button (A on Xbox or E on PC) to initiate the docking process. Once you are within 500 meters of the target, you can then hold the designated button (X on Xbox or R on PC) to dock.

Once you have docked, you have several options. You can choose to board the vessel, undock, or leave the captain’s chair and head to your airlock. To board an enemy ship, you must first select the desired ship and eliminate any other enemy ships in the vicinity. Once the desired vessel is the only one left, you need to disable its engines and ensure that you have unlocked Targeting Control Systems on the tech tree. This feature allows you to target and take down individual components of the ship similar to Fallout’s VATS system.

After disabling the ship, you can follow the same docking procedure as before. However, instead of a warm welcome, you will have to confront the ship’s crew. It’s important to have the proper license in place to fly Class B and C ships, which become available when you reach Rank 3 and 4 in the Piloting Skill, respectively.

Docking and boarding other ships in Starfield can provide valuable opportunities for financial gain, especially if you’re just starting out in the game or find shipbuilding challenging. Make sure to equip yourself with the necessary information and skills to maximize your success in the galaxy.

