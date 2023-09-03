How to Complete the “Into the Unknown” Mission in Starfield

The “Into the Unknown” mission in Starfield is one of the longest and most complex missions in the game. This mission takes you on a journey to uncover new mysteries in the universe. Here is a guide to help you complete the mission without getting stuck along the way.

To start the mission, pick up the “Into the Unknown” mission from Constellation. Open up your map and look for the eye symbol at the edge of the planet. This symbol represents The Eye, a space station that is orbiting around New Atlantis. Use the fast travel option to reach the space station and dock your ship.

Inside The Eye, you will meet Vladimir, who will give you information about two Artifact locations and ask you to find Andreja, another member of the Constellation group. Andreja can be found in the Abandoned Mine on the planet Niira in the Narion System. She is fighting for her life, but once you rescue her, she will help you clear out the mine.

The Artifact on Niira can be found at the bottom of the Abandoned Mine. Make your way through the mine, taking out any enemies along the way. Use a Cutter to mine the ore around the Artifact before taking it back to the Lodge.

The second Artifact can be found in the Deserted Robotics Lab on Tau Ceti VIII-b, one of the moons in the Tau Ceti VIII-8 system. Be cautious of the pirates in the lab, and once you reach the end, look for a tunnel entrance on the left side of the room. Use your Cutter to mine the Artifact before returning to the Lodge.

During the mission, you will need to use a Scanner to follow distortions. Look for digital disruptions around the white reticle of the Scanner to guide you in the right direction. As you get closer to your destination, the distortion will intensify.

Once you reach Temple ETA, float through the orbs that appear in the room around the metal rings to investigate the source of the anomaly.

Completing the “Into the Unknown” mission in Starfield requires careful navigation, combat skills, and the use of various tools. Following this guide should help you successfully complete the mission and uncover the unknown in the universe.

Definitions:

– Starfield: a video game set in space.

– Artifact: a valuable item or object with historical or cultural significance.

– Cutter: a tool used for mining ore.

– Scanner: a device used to detect and analyze objects or environments.

– Lodge: a common meeting place or headquarters.

Source: Prima Games, “Starfield Guide: How to Complete the Into the Unknown Mission”