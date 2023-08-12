Cleaning Out Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos to Save Storage Space

Cleaning out your Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos is an easy way to make some virtual room and can even save you money. Google provides users with 15GB of free storage space for services like Google Drive, Gmail, and other Google applications. However, this space can quickly become filled up. When you reach your storage limit, Google will prompt you to purchase additional storage through Google One. To avoid this, there are simple tricks you can follow to manage your digital space and save money.

To begin, it is recommended to perform these actions on your desktop rather than a mobile device. This will make it easier to sort through and manage files. Deleting large files is a good starting point. Instead of deleting multiple smaller items, you can sort each service by file size and remove one or two large files.

To delete files by size in Google Drive on your desktop, log in to your Google Drive account. Click on “Storage” in the left-side menu. The storage page should list your files from largest to smallest. Select the large files you want to delete and click the trash bin icon or drag them to the trash. Finally, go to the trash menu and click on “Empty trash” to permanently delete the files.

This process can also be done on the Google Drive app. Open the app, tap on “Files”, and select “Storage used”. Arrange your files from largest to smallest and tap the options icon next to the item you want to delete. Then, tap “Remove” and access the trash menu to permanently delete the files.

Likewise, you can arrange and delete files by size in Gmail on your desktop. For example, you can search for emails with attachments larger than 10MB by typing “has:attachment larger:10MB” in the search bar. Check the boxes next to the emails you want to delete and click the trash icon. Access the trash menu and empty the trash to permanently delete the emails.

To do this in the Gmail app, open the app and type “has:attachment larger:10MB” in the search bar. Tap on the email you want to delete, then tap the trash bin icon. Access the trash menu and empty the trash.

Another way to save storage space is by emptying your spam folder. Spam and other unnecessary emails can take up unnecessary data. To empty your spam folder on your desktop, click on “Spam” in the left-side menu, and then click on “Delete all spam messages now”. The same process can be done through the Gmail mobile app.

Lastly, it’s a good idea to clean up your Google Photos. Although there is no option to arrange photos and videos by size, you can manually go through and delete old items. Simply hover over the photo or video you want to delete and click the gray check mark icon.

By following these steps, you can effectively free up storage space in your Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. This will not only help you organize your digital space but also save you money.