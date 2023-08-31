How to Change the Name of Your Apple TV

If you own multiple Apple TVs or simply want to give your device a more creative moniker, you can easily change the name of your Apple TV to better suit your needs. By default, your Apple TV is labeled as “Apple TV” when you first connect it to your network, but this can be modified to make managing multiple devices easier or to reflect the specific location or purpose of each device.

To change the name of your Apple TV, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple TV’s home screen.

2. Select “General” from the list of options.

3. Choose “About” at the top of the list.

4. Select “Name” from the menu.

5. Use the onscreen keyboard to enter the desired name, then tap “Done” to complete the change.

Once you have completed these steps, your Apple TV will be identified by the new name on your network. Whether you are mirroring your screen or using AirPlay, the modified name will be visible.

Additionally, if you have an iPhone or iPad nearby, you can save time by using the Apple TV Keyboard Input app. This app will prompt you to launch it when you reach the onscreen keyboard screen, eliminating the need to use the remote’s onscreen keyboard.

Renaming your Apple TV is particularly useful if you have multiple devices connected to your network. By assigning unique names, you can easily differentiate between devices based on their location or purpose. This naming convention can also be applied to other devices, such as AirPods.

If you are not an Apple TV owner and would like to change the name of a Google TV, there are specific instructions available for that as well. Additionally, Windows users can rename their Windows 11 computers or Windows 10 PCs by following separate guides.

Changing the name of your Apple TV is a simple task that allows for better organization and easier identification of multiple devices on your network. Utilize this feature to make the most out of your Apple TV experience.

