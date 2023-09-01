How to Change FOV in Starfield on PC: A Workaround for Players

If you’re playing Starfield on PC and find yourself wanting to adjust the FOV (Field of View), you may be disappointed to discover that the game does not have an official FOV slider. However, there is still a way to change your FOV, albeit through a workaround.

For PC players, you can access your game folder by going into Documents/MyGame/Starfield (or wherever your game file is located). Once there, you will need to create a text file named “StarfieldCustom.ini” and save it as a .ini file.

Inside the text file, you’ll want to add the following lines of code:

“`

[Camera]

fFPWorldFOV=100.0000

fTPWorldFOV=100.0000

“`

By saving the file, your first and third-person FOV will be changed to 100. If you want to adjust it further, simply modify the numbers. Lower numbers result in a narrower FOV, while higher numbers provide a wider FOV.

It’s important to note that this workaround is currently only available for PC players. There is no known method to change the FOV on consoles at this time. However, if you’re unsure about creating your own .ini file, a modder on NexusMods has created one that you can use.

While this workaround may be the only way to adjust your FOV in Starfield at the moment, keep in mind that a modder or Bethesda themselves may provide a more official and seamless solution in the future. We’ll be sure to update you with any new methods that emerge.

Sources:

– Author: Jeremy Gan

– Publication Date: September 1, 2023