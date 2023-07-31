How to Change Your Twitter Icon Back to the Old Blue Bird Logo

If you miss the old blue bird logo of Twitter and want to change your app icon back to its original design, there’s a way to do it using the Shortcuts app on iOS. This method allows you to customize the name and icon of the app shortcut on your iPhone.

To begin, make sure you have the Shortcuts app installed on your device. If not, you can download it from the App Store. The Shortcuts app is available for iPhones running iOS 12.0 or higher.

Once you have the Shortcuts app, open it and tap on “All Shortcuts” from the main screen. Then, tap the blue plus sign on the top right corner to create a new Shortcut.

In the suggested actions, select “Open App” to build your new shortcut. You will be asked to set up the “Open App” shortcut. Click on “App” and search for the Twitter app (which is now called “X”). Select it.

After selecting the “X” app, tap the share icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of your screen. This will bring up another menu, where you can choose “Add to Home Screen.”

Now, you can customize the name and icon of your Shortcut. Instead of “Open App,” type in “Twitter” as the name. Next to the name, tap the Shortcut icon and upload an image of the Twitter logo. You can find the logo by searching on Google.

Once you have entered the name and added the Twitter icon, you’re done! You have successfully changed your X app icon back to the Twitter logo. Now, you can enjoy the nostalgic feeling of using the old blue bird logo on your Twitter app.

By following these steps, you can pretend that Twitter is still being run by someone other than Elon Musk, and the app icon doesn’t resemble a porn app. Congratulations on customizing your Twitter app to your liking!