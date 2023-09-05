How to Cancel Apple TV+ Subscription: A Guide to Cutting Down Streaming Fees

Summary: The average American subscribes to four streaming services, which can become overwhelming and costly. If you’re looking to cut down on streaming fees, canceling Apple TV+ is simple. Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that provides Apple-produced original content, professional sports, and a back catalog of films and TV shows. This article provides step-by-step instructions on how to cancel Apple TV+ membership from the media player, an internet browser, and various Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

To cancel Apple TV+ membership from the media player, follow these steps:

1. Open Settings on the Apple TV.

2. Go to Users and Accounts > [account name] Subscriptions and select a subscription.

3. Follow the onscreen instructions to change or cancel your subscription.

If you prefer to cancel Apple TV+ through an internet browser, here’s what you need to do:

1. Open a web browser and go to tv.apple.com.

2. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

3. Navigate to Settings in the upper right corner of the screen.

4. Click on Manage in the subscriptions section.

5. Find the Apple TV+ subscription and select Cancel Subscription.

6. Confirm the cancellation.

For those using Apple devices, such as iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your device and tap on your Apple ID at the top of the screen.

2. Select Media & Purchases, then View Account.

3. Find the Subscription tab and tap on it.

4. Select the Apple TV+ tab to access the subscription information.

5. Select the red Cancel Subscription tab.

6. Confirm the cancellation.

It’s essential to note that canceling Apple TV+ subscription will result in losing access to the content offered by the service. However, if you have an Apple One subscription, you don’t need to cancel Apple TV+, as it is automatically included in the bundle.

In conclusion, by following these simple steps, you can cancel your Apple TV+ subscription and reduce your streaming fees. It’s always a good idea to periodically review and adjust your streaming subscriptions to match your needs and budget.

Definitions:

– Apple TV: A media player device that allows you to stream content from various sources onto your large-screen TV.

– Apple TV+: A subscription-based streaming service that provides Apple-produced original content, professional sports, and a back catalog of films and TV shows.

