How to Build Outposts in Starfield: A Beginner’s Guide

Building outposts in Starfield may seem daunting at first, but it’s actually not as complicated as you might think. This guide will walk you through the process of building outposts and provide tips to make the most of your space empire.

To start building an outpost, open the scanner by pressing the LB (on Xbox) or F key (on PC). Then, press the X button (on Xbox) or R key (on PC) to place an Outpost Beacon, which allows you to claim the surrounding land as your own.

Next, press the tab key to see the available structures and begin placing structures like Resource Extractors. These structures require a Power Source for operation, so make sure to build those as well.

To build outposts, you’ll need resources such as aluminium and iron. Keep an eye on your resource levels and gather enough materials before starting the construction process.

It’s important to note that some planets and moons with extreme conditions cannot initially support outposts. You’ll need to unlock different ranks of Planetary Habitation to construct outposts on different kinds of planets. Upgrading Planetary Habitation not only unlocks outpost construction on specific planets but also increases the maximum number of outposts you can build.

Building turrets is also recommended to protect your outposts from hostile fauna and pirates. Adding skill points to branches such as Outpost Management and Research Methods can enhance the efficiency of research and resource extraction.

When selecting outpost locations, aim for planets that offer the resources you need. Use the scanner to scan planets and identify available resources. Converging colors on the planet indicate multiple resources in the same area. Planets like Jemison in the Alpha Centauri star system, which have a temperate climate, are good starting points for building outposts.

In addition to generating resources, outposts can be equipped with research stations to unlock better gear and structures. You can also create extra storage space by setting up Transfer Containers and establish cargo links between outposts for efficient resource transfer.

Assigning characters and companions to your outposts can increase their output. Each character has different stats, which can enhance resource gathering or research efficiency. For instance, characters like Heller, who is skilled in geology and outpost engineering, are ideal for research-focused outposts. On the other hand, characters like Lin, who excel in demolitions and outpost management, can improve resource output efficiency.

Building outposts in Starfield is a great way to extend your gameplay and make the most of your digital empire. So grab your scanner, claim the land, and start building your outposts in the vast universe of Starfield.

Sources:

– None.