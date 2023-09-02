How to Defeat Sierra in Pokemon GO – September 2023

Sierra, one of the leaders of Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO, is known for being a challenging opponent to defeat. Her team consists of Pocket Monsters with different types, making it difficult to find the perfect counters. However, with careful planning and the right lineup, you can emerge victorious. Here is everything you need to know about fighting Sierra in Pokemon GO in September 2023.

Sierra’s team in September 2023 consists of the following Pokemon:

Phase 1: Geodude

Phase 2: Steelix, Gardevoir, Sableye

Phase 3: Houndoom, Gyarados, Victreebel

To defeat Sierra, you need to plan your team carefully. Here are the best counters for each phase:

Phase 1 (also effective against Steelix and Houndoom):

– Swampert or Mega Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

– Machamp: Counter + Dynamic Punch and Rock Slide

Phase 2:

– Gardevoir or Mega Gardevoir: Charm + Moonblast and Shadow Ball

– Gengar or Mega Gengar: Lick + Shadow Ball and Sludge Bomb

Phase 3:

– Alolan Golem: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Stone Edge

– Glaceon: Frost Breath + Avalanche and Ice Beam

The battle against Sierra will most likely start with Geodude. Swampert or Machamp will be effective against this Rock-and-Ground-type Pokemon. In phase two, you might encounter Steelix, Gardevoir, or Sableye. If Steelix appears, stick with either Swampert or Machamp. If Gardevoir or Sableye is sent out, use your own Gardevoir or Gengar with Shadow Ball to defeat them.

In Phase 3, Sierra will choose Houndoom, Gyarados, or Victreebel. If Houndoom is the first choice, you can finish the battle with either Swampert or Machamp if they have enough HP remaining. Otherwise, Alolan Golem is a good choice. Gyarados can be easily taken down by Glaceon, an Ice-type counter.

It is important to note that Team GO Rocket’s team changes every couple of months. With the new Adventures Abound season now live in Pokemon GO, there may be a Team GO Rocket takeover soon. If you are looking for the best counters for Giovanni, another member of Team GO Rocket, check out our guide.

Definition:

CP – Combat Power: a value assigned to Pokemon that determines their overall strength in battles.

Source of the original article: Sportskeeda