How to Defeat Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you progress through Baldur’s Gate 3, defeating various bosses is essential. One of the most difficult battles is against Raphael, which requires careful preparation to overcome. This boss has 666 HP and is accompanied by numerous minions, making the fight even more challenging. However, with the right strategies, you can defeat Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3.

To initiate the battle with Raphael, you must visit the House of Hope and locate him in one of the rooms. However, it’s crucial not to accept Raphael’s offer, as it leads to dire consequences. To increase your chances of success, there are a few prerequisites you should consider.

Firstly, free Hope before encountering Raphael. Additionally, convince Yurgir to fight against Raphael. These actions will provide valuable allies and reduce the number of minions you face during the battle.

Once prepared, there are several tips that can help you defeat Raphael more efficiently. Initially, focus your attacks on the four columns located in the corners of the room. Destroying these columns weakens Raphael and makes the battle easier.

Choosing characters like mages or monks for the fight is recommended, as some of Raphael’s minions can disarm your team. Heroes relying on melee damage or magic will have a greater impact on the battle.

Summoning as many minions as possible before and during the fight can help divert enemy damage and buy you time to destroy the columns and preserve your health.

Seeking sources of health regeneration and reinforcing your defenses is crucial, as Raphael’s attacks can be devastating. If attacked by Raphael, quickly replenishing your health is essential.

Raphael often uses area-of-effect attacks, so spreading your group around the room will minimize the impact of these attacks.

If your team includes a Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, or Wizard, utilizing a level 5 Hold Monster spell can be advantageous. If Raphael fails the Saving Throw of Wisdom, he will be paralyzed, and attacks within 3 meters will deal critical damage.

Defeating Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3 is no simple feat, and it may require multiple attempts. However, victory will reward you with the powerful Helldusk Armor. Remember to save your progress and try different strategies until you emerge triumphant in this challenging encounter.