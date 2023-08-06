How to Automatically Delete Verification Codes from Your Phone

Managing multiple digital accounts with associated verification codes can be challenging. However, two-factor authentication (2FA) is a great way to ensure the security of these accounts. Verification codes, also known as one-time passcodes (OTPs), security codes, or passcodes, add an extra layer of security to ensure that only the authorized user can access the accounts.

While SMS-based verification codes have limitations, they are still widely used. These codes are typically valid for a short time, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. However, it is crucial to protect the additional step of security. Keeping your registered mobile number up to date and ensuring that only you have access to your cell phone are essential precautions.

To further enhance security, it is recommended to delete verification codes once they have been used. On Android devices, if you are using Google Messages to manage your text messages, you can enable auto-deletion of OTPs after 24 hours. Simply go to the app, tap on your Google account profile picture, select Messages settings, and enable Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hrs. Alternatively, Microsoft’s SMS Organizer app offers a similar feature.

On iOS, the auto-delete OTP feature is available in iOS 17 or later. If you have updated to this version, you can go to the main iOS Settings screen, select Passwords, tap on Password Options, and enable Clean Up Automatically. This feature applies to both Messages and Mail apps, automatically deleting the texts or emails containing the passcodes.

In addition to auto-deletion, there are other precautions you can take to protect your accounts. Always keep your phone lock screen secured to prevent unauthorized access. Be cautious about the devices and apps through which passcode messages can be accessed, ensuring they are well-protected and restricted to authorized users.

Consider switching to an authenticator app for two-step verification if your accounts allow it. Authenticator apps like Twilio Authy and Google Authenticator generate passcodes directly on your phone without relying on SMS messages or emails, minimizing the risk of interception.

By following these precautions and regularly deleting verification codes, you can significantly reduce the chances of your accounts being compromised.