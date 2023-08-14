How to Connect Your Android Phone to Android Auto

Before you can add new apps to Android Auto, you first need to connect your Android phone to the infotainment platform. There are two ways to connect your smartphone to Android Auto: using a USB cable or pairing wirelessly.

To connect to Android Auto with a USB cable, follow these steps:

1. Connect your Android phone to your vehicle’s USB port using a USB cable.

2. Tap the Home button on your vehicle’s infotainment display.

3. Select “Smartphone connection.”

4. Tap “Connect a new device.”

5. Follow the directions to pair your Android phone.

6. Select “Yes” to confirm the consent screen if you’re using Android Auto for the first time.

7. Tap the Android Auto icon to launch it.

To establish a first-time wireless connection between your Android smartphone and your vehicle’s infotainment system, follow these steps:

1. Turn on Bluetooth on your phone.

2. Press and hold the voice command button in your car.

3. Wait for the on-screen prompt about pairing a new device to appear.

4. Follow the on-screen directions to pair your phone.

Once the pairing process is finished, Android Auto will be launched, and your phone will be successfully paired to your vehicle via Bluetooth.