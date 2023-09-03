GTA Online: Should You Buy the Pegassi Tezeract in 2023?

The latest GTA Online event is offering a significant discount on various vehicles, including the popular Pegassi Tezeract. This 2-seater electric hypercar is now available at a 40% price reduction, making it a tempting purchase for players. But before you make a decision, let’s explore everything you should know about the Pegassi Tezeract in 2023.

The Tezeract is powered by an electric motor, offering decent performance in the game. While it may have slower acceleration compared to other similar vehicles, it compensates with an impressive top speed that can rival high-end cars. Notably, the vehicle’s high downforce modifier contributes to its exceptional maximum speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) when fully upgraded. However, its lap time of 1:01.229 is not as remarkable.

In terms of performance statistics, the Tezeract boasts a Speed rating of 90.68, an Acceleration rating of 91.50, a Braking rating of 40.00, a Handling rating of 100.00, and an Overall rating of 80.55. While it is not considered one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, its overall performance makes it a worthy choice.

The Pegassi Tezeract also has some unique features. It possesses ramming capabilities despite its lightweight body and emits a different sound compared to most electric cars in the game. Interestingly, although the game files indicate that it contains fuel, it does not run out of fuel in Online Mode.

Considering the 40% discount currently available, the Pegassi Tezeract is definitely a tempting purchase. Its performance, handling, and distinct features make it a great addition to any car collection. However, it’s worth noting that other electric cars like the Ocelot Virtue may outperform it in certain aspects.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for an electric and modern-looking vehicle in GTA Online, the Pegassi Tezeract is a solid choice. With its 40% discount, there’s no need to rely on money glitches to afford it. So, if you’re eager to add a new ride to your collection while awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the Tezeract won’t disappoint.

