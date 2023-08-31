The Evolution of the Digital Guest Experience in Hotels

Hotel guest expectations have reached new heights, with the increasing reliance on mobile devices and the desire for seamless technological integration. The digital guest journey has become a vital component of the overall hospitality experience, leading hotels and management groups to adopt technology solutions that enhance guest-staff interactions, automate processes, improve security, and boost revenue.

Pre-arrival stage

During the pre-arrival stage, hotels have the opportunity to digitally engage with guests and streamline operations. Many hotels, however, fail to take full advantage of this stage. By leveraging technologies such as text messaging, hotels can inform guests about check-in times, amenities, upgrades, and local attractions. Mobile check-in and keyless entry systems provide convenience to guests and free up front-desk staff to focus on hospitality instead of administrative tasks.

In-stay stage

The first impression at check-in is crucial to set the stage for a great in-stay experience. Mobile check-in helps eliminate front desk lines and enhances the welcome experience. Throughout the stay, hotels can integrate physical and digital experiences by utilizing guest messaging systems that save time for staff and provide instant responses to common inquiries. Additionally, digital tipping platforms make it easier for guests to leave tips using their smartphones.

Post-stay stage

The check-out process has become more efficient with the option for remote check-out, where guests can settle bills, receive invoices, and provide feedback online. Hotels also leverage technology to maintain personalized communication with guests after their stay, sending automated emails or text messages to thank them for their visit and inform them about special offers. This ensures a positive departure experience and encourages guests to consider future visits.

While the digitization of the hotel guest journey is still in its early stages, hotels are embracing technology and automation to enhance guest experiences and operational efficiency. In the future, we can expect further advancements such as personalized AI recommendations and virtual or augmented reality experiences. As technology continues to evolve, the hotel industry will continue finding innovative ways to provide seamless and unforgettable guest experiences.

Source: Canary Technologies provides a mobile web end-to-end Guest Management System and Digital Authorizations solutions for hotels worldwide. (Canary Technologies)