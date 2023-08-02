CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Benefits of Swedish Death Cleaning and How to Do It

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
The Benefits of Swedish Death Cleaning and How to Do It

When my mom died last year, she left a will — unlike more than half of Americans. It was a small mercy because we could deal with our grief without lawyers or probate courts. Her belongings were another matter.

A few years before she died, my mom had moved into a one-bedroom apartment. It was mostly clean and tidy whenever we came to visit. So when the time came, we thought it would be manageable. We were wrong.

Over the years, my mom had added many things to the home. Yet she rarely let anything go. Each item, on its own, wasn’t unreasonable. The aggregate proved overwhelming.

For several painful weeks, we gave things away, sometimes with labels still on them. During a garage sale, people carted off thousands of dollars in goods. We piled the driveway high with stuff and then posted to Buy Nothing groups. Finally, we paid a crew and multiple trucks to pick up the rest.

Sharon, a reader from Texas, downsized her parents’ home and then cleared out her father-in-law’s after he died. She spent six months looking over every object in her home, selling, donating, or tossing something each day. “It was liberating,” she says. “Now, life is much simpler and the clutter is gone.”

Clutter is linked to stress, anxiety, and depression. Prioritizing relationships and experiences over possessions has been proven to elevate happiness. Each product we buy accounts for roughly 6.3 times its weight in carbon emissions. Household purchases account for 26-45% of global greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from the richest 1% of the world’s population.

Swedish death cleaning, or döstädning, is about rethinking our relationship with things and getting more from the things that make us happy. It helps us let go of unnecessary belongings and prioritize what truly matters.

Amber Cushing, a researcher at University College Dublin, says, “We are attached to our belongings because we identify with them.” For most of us, a healthy degree of attachment is beneficial. Things acquired for their beauty, utility, or their association with positive experiences and social relationships bring happiness.

However, many things in our homes are neither useful, beautiful, nor sentimental. Death cleaning, or downsizing, can help us declutter our minds and physical spaces. It involves clarifying what’s important and what’s not, making room for what truly matters.

Start with large or duplicate items first, then finish with small and sentimental ones. Clothes are often an easy place to start. By practicing Swedish death cleaning, we can experience the immediate benefits of a simpler life and reduce our impact on the environment.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts for Xbox Gamepads to Help Gamers Save Money

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Artificial Intelligence: A Transformative Tool for the Future

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Self-Driving Cars: Revolutionizing Transportation with AI

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Cloud Security Breaches: Solvo Launches SecurityGenie

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Google DeepMind Develops RT-2: A Language Model for Robotic Learning

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments